BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $69.38. 477,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

