Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

CDNS traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $72.11. 24,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,706. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,199 shares of company stock worth $26,821,446. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

