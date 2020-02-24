Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 618,533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

