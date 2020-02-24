Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Holdings Decreased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.39% of Caesarstone worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.70. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,728. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.