CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

CAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CalAmp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMP stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

