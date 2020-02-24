California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,573 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Vericel worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL opened at $19.22 on Monday. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $850.54 million, a PE ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.