California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,556 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCVL opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.80. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.