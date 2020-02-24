California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,142 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 150.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $17.31 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLXN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

