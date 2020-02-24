California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $590.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

