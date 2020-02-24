California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TGP opened at $12.62 on Monday. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

