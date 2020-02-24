California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Antares Pharma worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.19 million, a PE ratio of 353.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

