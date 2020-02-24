California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,725 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 3.26. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

