California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,014 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Garrett Motion worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 679,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GTX opened at $8.05 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $602.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

