California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,847 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of JinkoSolar worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JinkoSolar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 124.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $649,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

JKS opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

