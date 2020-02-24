California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 49,274 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA opened at $13.19 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

