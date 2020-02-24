California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,900 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,229 shares of company stock worth $259,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor Corp has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.86.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.