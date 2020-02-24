California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Century Communities worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

