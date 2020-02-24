California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of DURECT worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.