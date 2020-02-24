California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Kraton worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Kraton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Kraton by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kraton stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

