California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Intersect ENT worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.