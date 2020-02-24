California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

EAF opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.72.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

