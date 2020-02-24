California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of PACB opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

