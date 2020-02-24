California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of NetGear worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NetGear by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of NetGear by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NetGear alerts:

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.