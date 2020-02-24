California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,278 shares of company stock worth $558,083. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $830.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.53. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

