California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of P H Glatfelter worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLT opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.74.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

GLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

