California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,932 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,413,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,266 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,275 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

