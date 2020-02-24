California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of ImmunoGen worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $835.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.57.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.