California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Ready Capital worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 68.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of RC stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $876.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.67. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

