California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Rite Aid worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $16.04 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $833.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAD. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.