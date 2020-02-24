California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,275 Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

