California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,555 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 527.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 339,046 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.29 on Monday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

