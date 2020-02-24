California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 15,900 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.