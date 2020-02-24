California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 23,486 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cohu worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 922.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

