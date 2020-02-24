California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

