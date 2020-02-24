California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 649.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Penn Virginia worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

