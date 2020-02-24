California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Independence worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independence by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.