California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $68.12 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

IEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

