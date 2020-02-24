California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,784 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

Shares of CHCT opened at $51.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

