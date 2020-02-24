California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,912 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of QAD worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QAD by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares in the company, valued at $220,656,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,270,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,270,411.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,569 shares of company stock worth $2,077,141. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

