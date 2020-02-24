California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of CAI International worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CAI International by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAI International in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CAI International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE:CAI opened at $28.43 on Monday. CAI International Inc has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.