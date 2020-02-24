California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TTEC worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

