California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Winmark worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Winmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Winmark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINA opened at $207.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

