Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:CWH opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 26.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camping World by 47.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $722,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

