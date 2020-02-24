Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) versus Summit State Bank (NYSE:SSBI) Head to Head Analysis

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.70 $3.83 billion $8.97 9.21 Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.34 $6.48 million N/A N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 12 0 0 2.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $114.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.97%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 17.72% 15.57% 0.85% Summit State Bank 19.83% N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

