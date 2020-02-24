Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFX. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CFX stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.85. 43,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,528. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$18.28. The company has a market cap of $525.13 million and a P/E ratio of 160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.81.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

