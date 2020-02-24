Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

Shares of TSE:CFP traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 404,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,852. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.38.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

