Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of DVN opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

