Capital One Financial Comments on National Health Investors Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NYSE:NHI opened at $90.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

