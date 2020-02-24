Capital One Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOI. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

