Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ventas in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

